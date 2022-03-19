Police spread security message after several churches suffer York stone flag thefts
A spate of thefts of precious York stone flags from churchyards in the West Lancashire area prompted a police visit to an Up Holland place of workshop.
By Charles Graham
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 3:45 pm
PCSOs Critchley and Bradley dropped in on the village’s community hub to discuss the crimes committed against several churches, mostly in the Ormskirk area, in recent weeks.
Dating back hundreds of years, the flags fetch good money for the unscrupulous thieves prepared to dig them up and re-sell them.
Anyone with knowledge of such thefts can contact police on 101.