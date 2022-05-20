Officers have received numerous reports from residents over the illegal use of bikes, quads and scooters around Rabbit Rocks and Amberswood in Ince.

A joint social media post by PC Robinson and PCSOs Lowe and Taylor, read: “We are having reports of anti-social behaviour through the use of off-road/quad bikes and scooters in the Rabbit Rocks and Amberswood areas.

A sign warning people using off-road vehicles

"These bikes are often unsafe and ridden without insurance.

"The Police can seize and dispose of these bikes (even if the rider is not stopped at the time).

"This could include attending and entering premises where the bike is kept.

"Patrols will be increased in these areas and persons will be identified for for action.”

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour is urged to report it via 101, on the police website or on 999 in an emergency.