Police step up security at Wigan borough stadia ahead of Rugby League World Cup games

Security at Wigan’s two major sports stadia has been stepped up as they prepare to host matches at the Rugby League World Cup.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 9:08am

High visibility patrols and specialist sniffer dogs have been seen at both Leigh Sports Village and the DW Stadium.

GMP Wigan West reported that the activities were taking place under Project Servator: a national police operation which aims to deter, detect and disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public

An officer outside the DW Stadium

Officers outside Leigh Sports Village