Of the five stores tested around the Skelmersdale area, three failed the test purchase and fixed penalty notices were issued to staff who failed to make the necessary checks.

Further action may now be taken against the licence holders, Lancashire Police say.

Under-age drinking is a problem in many communities, not just because of the health implications for the youngsters, but because it also causes anti-social behaviour to escalate

Two stores successfully made the correct identification checks and refused to sell alcohol to the under-age cadets.

Sgt Billy Matthews from the West Lancashire Local Policing Team said: “Selling alcohol to children is not only against the law but can also put these children at risk and lead to issues of anti-social behaviour.

“We will continue to carry out similar operations and will take robust action against those who disregard their responsibilities when it comes to refusing sales to under-18s”

Last week, the force launched #OpCenturion, bosses saying it is their commitment to make sure residents can feel safe in their home and community and live their life free from anti-social behaviour, harassment and intimidation.

A spokesperson said: “We're getting tough on anti-social behaviour and those committing this type of criminality in our neighbourhoods, but we need the public’s help.