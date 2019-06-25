Police swoop on Wigan home

Police have launched an investigation after an incident at a Wigan home, thought to be the discovery of a body.

Forensic examiners and other emergency service personnel are still at the house on Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, having been called there on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Marsh Green tonight

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said there was nothing to report at this stage but a statement may be issued later.

Neighbours said that the house belonged to a man in his early 40s who these days lived alone. He worked at a local factory and "kept himself to himself."

One resident said: "He is a good guy, a quiet man with a regular job. I have lived here six years and he's been here all that time.

"I last saw him on Sunday when he said he was going off to the shops to get some drinks.

"I came home at about 5.30pm today and there were already emergency vehicles everywhere. If someone has died, it's very sad."

Officers conducted house-to-house inquiries and interviewed onlookers as investigations continued inside the address.