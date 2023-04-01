Police use dispersal powers to prevent vehicle meet at Wigan supermarket's car park
Police are urging people not to attend a car meet thought to be being organised outside a Wigan supermarket.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:27 BST- 1 min read
They believe vehicles are planning to meet at Tesco in Hindley and so have used their dispersal powers to prevent this.
Dispersal orders are in place around the supermarket between 3pm on Sunday, April 2 and 3am on Monday, April 3.
It is not the first time police have used these powers to prevent rumoured car meets being held in the borough.