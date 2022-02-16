Police want to speak to this man as they investigate a burglary and criminal damage
Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to as part of an investigation into burglary and criminal damage.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:34 pm
Joel Maguire, 21, is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.
His last known address was on Fairlie in Sklemersdale.
Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0564 of January 26, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here