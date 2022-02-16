Police want to speak to this man as they investigate a burglary and criminal damage

Joel Maguire, 21, is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.

His last known address was on Fairlie in Sklemersdale.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0564 of January 26, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Joel Maguire