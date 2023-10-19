News you can trust since 1853
Police want to speak to Wigan woman about a series of thefts in the past two months

Police have issued an appeal for help to trace a wanted woman from Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Alysha Clayton, 35, is wanted by police in connection with a series of thefts that took place between August 10 and October 18.

She is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh areas, as well as Manchester.

Anybody with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 3622 or 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.