Police warning for car owners as thieves target vehicles in the borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say there have been a series of incidents in Golborne and Lowton recently where items left in cars have been stolen.
A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said: “Over the past few days there has been an increase in theft from motor vehicles in the local area. Please remember to take all valuables out of your vehicles and ensure they are locked. There will be patrols in the area when possible.
“If you see any suspicious activity or any suspicious persons please contact us on 999 or 101.
“If you have any information regarding these incidents please contact us via 101 or online reporting.”
Information about crimes can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.