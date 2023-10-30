News you can trust since 1853
Police warning for car owners as thieves target vehicles in the borough

Car owners are being reminded to remove any valuables and check their vehicles are locked after a surge in thefts in part of the borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:36 GMT
Police say there have been a series of incidents in Golborne and Lowton recently where items left in cars have been stolen.

A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said: “Over the past few days there has been an increase in theft from motor vehicles in the local area. Please remember to take all valuables out of your vehicles and ensure they are locked. There will be patrols in the area when possible.

There has been a rise in vehicle break-insThere has been a rise in vehicle break-ins
“If you see any suspicious activity or any suspicious persons please contact us on 999 or 101.

“If you have any information regarding these incidents please contact us via 101 or online reporting.”

Information about crimes can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.