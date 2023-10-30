Police warning for car owners as thieves target vehicles in the borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say there have been a series of incidents in Golborne and Lowton recently where items left in cars have been stolen.

A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said: “Over the past few days there has been an increase in theft from motor vehicles in the local area. Please remember to take all valuables out of your vehicles and ensure they are locked. There will be patrols in the area when possible.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a rise in vehicle break-ins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you see any suspicious activity or any suspicious persons please contact us on 999 or 101.

“If you have any information regarding these incidents please contact us via 101 or online reporting.”