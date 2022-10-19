It came after a vehicle was confiscated by officers and a motorist reported for driving offences over complaints of alleged racing on a borough industrial estate.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that they had been called to reports of illegal motoring at Stone Cross Park in Golborne on the evening of Saturday October 15.

Officers attended and seized a vehicle using their powers under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

The driver, from Wigan, had previously been issued with a warning for similar behaviour in Lancashire and he was also reported for road traffic offences.

The spokesperson added: “With great horsepower comes great responsibility.

"Abuse that power by putting the local community at risk on our roads and we will take action.

"Not only will you potentially have your vehicle seized and be reported for offences, your insurers tend not to cover racing or anti-social behaviour so they may cancel your policy, your premiums will go up and you may struggle to find another insurer willing to cover you.

“Let’s keep each other safe on the roads.”

Section 59 warnings are issued to motorists driving dangerously and irresponsibly on the public highway or other land, such as by speeding or performing manoeuvres such as handbrake turns.

The details are logged on the Police National Computer and then if the driver is caught behaving badly at the wheel again, the police are entitled to seize their vehicles.

