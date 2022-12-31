Officers are urging revellers to be wary of the dangers of spiking, either in drinks or via a needle, and stressing the need to plan journey home if drinking and to avoid drink or drug driving.

The National Police Chief's Council has released spiking figures which show that the period September 2021 to August 2022 saw almost 4,924 reports of spiking across England and Wales, more than half involving the use of a needle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first restriction free festive period since the pandemic, clubs, pubs, and bars are at their busiest - so police say it’s important to be extra vigilant and know what steps to take if you suspect drink spiking or any other crime.

The police warnings cover drink and drug driving as well as spiking.

The advice to stay safe when drinking on a night out is:

- Do not accept a drink that you haven’t seen being prepared

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Socialise with trusted friends and stay together

- Don’t take your eyes off your drink. If you put it down and leave it unattended, don’t pick it back up

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Report anything suspicious to staff and/or the police

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for violence against women and girls, Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said: "Spiking is a complex and challenging offence to investigate. Drugs pass through the system quickly and there is often limited evidence to identify offenders, which means it’s not easy to get these cases to court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In order to have the best chance of identifying drugs and bringing offenders to justice, our message to anyone who thinks they have been spiked is to report early and be tested by the police.

"Don’t let the fact that you might have knowingly taken illegal drugs, stop you from reporting. It’s really important that if you do think you have been spiked and you have taken drugs that you let the officer know so that they have the full picture."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, if you are going out this evening or during new year celebrations and you know you’ll be drinking alcohol, the advice is to plan your journey ahead to get home safely:

- Ask a friend or family member who has not been drinking to collect you

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Book or pre-book a taxi

- Use public transport

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GMP spokesman said: “Any amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect your judgement or ability to drive safe, so make sure you allow enough time before getting behind the wheel.

“By driving under the influence, you could be putting yourself and innocent members of the public at risk. Think before you get in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Did you have a drink or use drugs last night? are you or the person driving safe to drive? You could still be over the drink drive limit this morning.

“Your decision can have a lasting impact on more than just your life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are strict drink and drug driving penalties if you are caught. You could be imprisoned, banned from driving, and face a fine if you’re found guilty.”

Any crime or concerns over drink or drug driving can be reported by calling 101 or via www.gmp.police.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALWAYS dial 999 in an emergency.