A major investigation has been launched into the death of a young man after his arrest by Wigan police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis Rocks, 26, was found collapsed in a cell at Wigan police headquarters on Robin Park Road, rushed to hospital and died two days later with his family at his side.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an inquiry into the circumstances of the tragedy, Ellis having died earlier today (Sunday August 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement this evening confirmed tha Ellis died in hospital this morning after he was found unresponsive in custody.

Ellis Rocks died after being arrested by police. Watchdogs have launched an investigation

It adds: “We have established that Mr Rocks was detained after being approached by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers at premises in Wigan at around 8.35pm on Thursday July 31.

“The information indicates he was handcuffed and searched by attending officers at the scene before being transferred to custody.

“Mr Rocks remained in custody overnight and an ambulance was called by detention officers at approximately 2.30am on Friday after he was seen to be unresponsive and lying on the floor in a cell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After paramedics arrived at the custody suite, he was transported to hospital but while on route he suffered a cardiac arrest and CPR commenced. Sadly, Mr Rocks died in hospital at 7.20am on Sunday.

“Following a mandatory referral from the force, IOPC investigators were deployed in assessment mode in the early hours of Friday morning and an independent investigation was declared at 10.18am on Sunday.

"In the early stages of our investigation we have reviewed CCTV from the custody suite and officers’ body-worn video footage involved in the arrest. We have also been in touch with the force about receiving initial accounts from the officers involved.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “This was a tragic incident in which Mr Rocks has sadly died and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GMP referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation.

"We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction officers had with Mr Rocks during his detention and what happened after he arrived at the custody suite.

“We have made contact with his family to explain our role and will update them as our enquiries progress.”

In a heartbreaking social media post, his mum Paula Wilkie wrote: “My beautiful boy Ellis has sadly passed away this morning at 07.20am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Me and his sister Sasha Leigh-Rocks got to spend the last 52 hours of his life at his side and held his hands as he took his last breath.

"Nothing can fix this pain we feel as a family, and it's something that could have been avoided.

"To avoid speculation and malicious rumours, my son was arrested and in police custody at the time, and an event occurred where only we know as a family, and our close friends.

"There has been an investigation started already yesterday and two police officers have been served ‘papers.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have our own investigation team who are in touch with us every step of the way to find justice for my son Ellis Rocks and to make sure this never happens to anyone's child again.

"We ask as a family to give us space to grieve.

"We are broken as a family.

"We cannot thank the paramedics who attended to Ellis enough. They are helping us with the enquiry as they saw at first hand the events that unfolded.

"May my little boy rest in peace and we will fight for justice till the day we die.”

A spokersperson for Greater Manchester Police said that the force was cooperating with an independent investigation into the death of a man who fell ill in a cell in Wigan police station last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: “On Thursday (July 31) night, our local officers responded to a call from a hotel in the town reporting that a man was trying to deal drugs on the premises.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a drug offence and for an assault he was wanted for by police in London. Officers took him to the custody suite in Wigan at around 9.15pm.

"Staff found him alone and unresponsive in his cell at around 2.30am on Friday August 1. He sadly died in hospital on the morning of Sunday August 3.

"Our Professional Standards Directorate has been in contact with the IOPC over the weekend. The IOPC is now leading an independent investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asst Chief Constable Chris Sykes said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Ellis who have endured the most heartbreaking last few days.

"What is most important is that they get all the answers to what has led to his death. We will fully cooperate with the IOPC’s enquiries.

“Incidents where someone sadly dies following police contact are rare but are nevertheless deeply impactful for that person’s loved ones.

"It is important following a death in our custody that a thorough and independent investigation takes place, and I urge people to not rush to judgement before the full facts are established.”