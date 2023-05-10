News you can trust since 1853
Post office remains closed following break-in

A Post Office on the outskirts of Wigan remains closed following a break-in

By Sian Jones
Published 10th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Cash was stolen from the safe and damage was caused to the Post Office which is located inside the Church of St Thomas The Martyr on Church Street in Up Holland at around 3am on April 26.

It is believe three offenders were involved.

No arrests have been made.

The Post Office area inside the Church of St Thomas The Martyr, Up Holland was damagedThe Post Office area inside the Church of St Thomas The Martyr, Up Holland was damaged
A Post Office spokesperson said: “Up Holland Post Office is temporarily closed after a robbery at Upholland Post Office on April26 during which the Post Office area was damaged.

"We are supporting the Postmasters and we are working to restore service as soon as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and in the interim alternative branches include Kitt Green and Norley.

"There are also outreach Post Offices at Orrell and Longshaw.

"For details of the locations of the branches, opening times and the services provided please visit www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 – quoting log 0148 of April 26, 2023.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.