Preston man charged with multiple Greater Manchester driving offences
A man has been charged with multiple driving offences in Greater Manchester, including Leigh.
Matthew Graham Towler, 41, from Preston, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on November 26.
He was charged with several offences, which are alleged to have taken place in Salford and Leigh the day before.
These include: Dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving disqualified, handling stolen goods and going equipped for a theft of a motor vehicle.
He was remanded into custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on January 4.
