Preston man wanted over assault allegation has links to Chorley and Wigan
A man from Preston is wanted by police in relation to assault allegations.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 19:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 19:04 BST
Police want to speak to Thomas Aspinall in connection with an investigation into a Section 18 assault.
Aspinall has links to Chorley and Wigan.
Lancashire Police warned the public not to approach Wilson, but to report any sightings via 999.
For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0077 of June 2.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.