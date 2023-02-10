It was the prime suspect who died, having been taken ill after being arrested by police on suspicion of the attack in Leigh.

The victim was in the meanwhile taken to hospital with serious wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to Park Lane in Leigh on Thursday evening (February 9) to reports that a man had been knifed and while the perpetrator had made off, an arrest was later made.

Emergency services were called to Park Lane in Leigh shortly after 9pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing

But it was then that the suspect fell ill and died at the scene despite attempts to revive him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police cordons were put up around several local streets including Manchester Road, which only re-opened to traffic at around 6am today.

No official statement has yet been made as to whether the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will be involved in investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

A Greater Manchester Police spokewoman said: “At around 9.10pm on Thursday February 9, officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Park Lane in Leigh.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspect made off from the scene following the attack, however officers were quickly able to arrest the suspect.

“A short time later, the male suspect became seriously unwell and despite best efforts of officers and emergency services at the scene, the male sadly died.”