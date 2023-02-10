News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Prime suspect in horrific Wigan borough stabbing dies after being arrested by police

One man has died and another is fighting for his life following a stabbing in Wigan borough.

By Brian Monteith
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 7:27am

It was the prime suspect who died, having been taken ill after being arrested by police on suspicion of the attack in Leigh.

The victim was in the meanwhile taken to hospital with serious wounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to Park Lane in Leigh on Thursday evening (February 9) to reports that a man had been knifed and while the perpetrator had made off, an arrest was later made.

Emergency services were called to Park Lane in Leigh shortly after 9pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing
Most Popular

But it was then that the suspect fell ill and died at the scene despite attempts to revive him.

Read More
Vigilante kidnappers and killers of Wigan dad Christopher Hughes are jailed for ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police cordons were put up around several local streets including Manchester Road, which only re-opened to traffic at around 6am today.

No official statement has yet been made as to whether the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will be involved in investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

A Greater Manchester Police spokewoman said: “At around 9.10pm on Thursday February 9, officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Park Lane in Leigh.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The suspect made off from the scene following the attack, however officers were quickly able to arrest the suspect.

“A short time later, the male suspect became seriously unwell and despite best efforts of officers and emergency services at the scene, the male sadly died.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.