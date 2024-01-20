Probe launched as man dragged across Wigan road and bundled into car
A witness appeal has been launched following the shocking incident in Hindley on Wednesday.
Police say he was at a bus stop on Atherton Road at 7.30am when he was approached by a man from a vehicle which had stopped.
A struggled ensued and the man was dragged across the road and forced into the vehicle which drove off, turning left onto Castle Rise and continuing onto Algernon Street.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with their investigation.
They would like to speak to a man of athletic build, with short hair apparently dyed lighter on top, who was driving a grey or dark-coloured vehicle.
Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to contact police on 0161 856 7094, quoting log 597 of January 17.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.