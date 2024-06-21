Probe launched as thieves steal from Wigan building site twice in three days
Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves targeted a building site in Wigan twice.
A storage unit at a building site on Rectory Lane, Standish, was broken into and a number of items were taken on the evenings on June 14 and 16.
Police want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time.
Information can be passed to the police by calling 101 or using the online chat feature on Greater Manchester Police’s website, quoting reference CRI/06LL/0017265/24.