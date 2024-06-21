Probe launched as thieves steal from Wigan building site twice in three days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves targeted a building site in Wigan twice.

A storage unit at a building site on Rectory Lane, Standish, was broken into and a number of items were taken on the evenings on June 14 and 16.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time.

