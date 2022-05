Scott Hutchinson, 29, of Cornwallis Road, Worsley Hall, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to the multiple thefts in April and May during which time around £800 worth of goods were taken.

However sentencing was adjourned until September 5 because he has denied a charge of being armed with a knife on Norfolk Street on May 22 and a trial on that matter will be held first.