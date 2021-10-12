Prolific Wigan offender given jail term after latest shoplifting crimes

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court

Dennis Hilton, of Thorburn Road, Norley, admitted stealing candles worth £57.98 from Boots on September 19 and aftershave worth £57.98 from TK Maxx on September 29.

During a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for four weeks for each offence, to run consecutively, and ordered to pay £57.98 in compensation to each store.

The bench said he had an “appalling record of offending” and non-custodial punishments had been given in the past but failed.

Hilton, 36, was subject to a suspended prison sentence at the time, which had been imposed on June 7 for a number of offences.

He had been convicted of assaulting Lisa Topping by beating her on or around February 28 and entered Gee Tee’s in Wigan on the same day, in breach of a criminal behaviour order, where he stole washing detergent.

Hilton also entered Right Choice in Norley on May 31, June 1 and June 2, and he stole a total of 15 bottles of wine across the three days.

He was given a total of 16 weeks in custody, but the bench said that because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation at this stage” the sentence would be suspended for 12 months.

But after his latest offences, the suspended sentence was activated and he was jailed for a total of 24 weeks.