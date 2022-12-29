Prominent domestic abuse campaigners back Wigan Council's Love Is Not Abuse work

Trevor and Sheila Fairhurst MBE say awareness of concerning behaviour is more prominent in the public eye, but more can and should be done to boost awareness.

The couple’s 19-year-old daughter Carly died in 2006 after she was attacked by her abusive boyfriend.

As tireless campaigners ever since, they have been enlisted by police forces and local authorities to help with domestic abuse awareness training.

Launched in 2021, LINA was developed alongside victims and is designed to highlight the warning signs of domestic abuse against men and women.

Trevor said: “I would say awareness of domestic abuse is higher, because of Carly, especially in Wigan borough and people are more aware of the red flags.

“But there is more that can be done to keep it in the mind of the public and campaigns such as Wigan borough’s Love Is Not Abuse is part of that.”

Trevor added: “Highlighting these types of behaviour is effective because I think people are starting to recognise those red flags now as the scale of domestic abuse and violence is now more in the public eye.

Sheila and Trevor Fairhurst with a picture of their beloved daughter Carly

“Carly was suffering and was a victim but it wasn’t until later that we came to realise.

“People need the reassurance to report it – such as friends and those close, as they may have been sworn to secrecy - if they see something that isn’t right.”

The Hindley couple, who were awarded MBEs in 2017 for their campaigning and charity work, have recently been invited to talk to officers from Greater Manchester Police by the force’s Chief Constable and are encouraged by recent initiatives to tackle DA.

They also work with Wigan Youth Zone and other youth led organisations to raise awareness among young people.

Coun Laura Flynn

Sheila said: “Before it was something that was behind closed doors but there is a big push for people to bring it out into the open and for people to speak up.

“I think things are heading in the right direction but there’s always more that can be done.

“Sometimes change happens slowly, particularly when we’re talking about behaviour change, but things are changing for the better.”

As part of the LINA work, a dedicated helpline was set up last year as part of a partnership between the council and the Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse service. It is available for victims, family and friends who may have concerns about a loved one and also professionals who are seeking advice.

Coun Laura Flynn, cabinet lead member for equality and domestic abuse, said: “Love Is Not Abuse has made a real impact over the last 18 months and we’re keen to re-share its key messages again and not lose any momentum.

“Days of action like White Ribbon Day place this subject in the spotlight on a regional and national scale, giving us all a chance to stand together to help bring an end to violence against women and domestic abuse in all its forms.”

For more information about Wigan Council’s Love Is Not Abuse campaign and domestic abuse support services, visit: www.wigan.gov.uk/domesticabuse

