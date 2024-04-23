Prosecutors drop strangling charges as Wigan borough man admits to lesser assault
A Wigan borough 31-year-old who denied strangling a woman has seen his trial next year scrapped after the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to a lesser assault charge.
Liam O'Brien, of Wigan Road in Leigh, was to have appeared before a jury at Bolton Crown Court on September 2025 after pleading not guilty to intentionally throttling a named woman on December 16.
But at the latest hearing the more serious offence was dismissed as he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.