Prosecutors drop strangling charges as Wigan borough man admits to lesser assault

A Wigan borough 31-year-old who denied strangling a woman has seen his trial next year scrapped after the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to a lesser assault charge.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Liam O'Brien, of Wigan Road in Leigh, was to have appeared before a jury at Bolton Crown Court on September 2025 after pleading not guilty to intentionally throttling a named woman on December 16.

But at the latest hearing the more serious offence was dismissed as he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was given a three-month conditional discharge, a 12-month restraining order was imposed preventing any contact with his victim and he was ordered to pay £26 to victim services.