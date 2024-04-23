Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam O'Brien, of Wigan Road in Leigh, was to have appeared before a jury at Bolton Crown Court on September 2025 after pleading not guilty to intentionally throttling a named woman on December 16.

But at the latest hearing the more serious offence was dismissed as he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...