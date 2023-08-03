News you can trust since 1853
£10k worth of drugs and weapons seized during raid at Wigan borough home

Weapons and more than £10k worth of drugs were seized during a raid on a Wigan borough home.
By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team, and GMP’s Tactical Aid Unit, executed a warrant at an address on Findlay Street, Leigh yesterday (August 2).

They recovered large quantities of a Class B substance with an estimated value in excess of £10,000.

Two people were arrested.

A number of offensive weapons including a machete, extendable baton and a knuckle duster were also recovered.