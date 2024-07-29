£6k bike reported stolen on Wigan borough cycle path
A bicycle worth £6,000 was reported to have been stolen on a Wigan borough footpath.
Police are appealing for information following reports of the theft on Thursday at 1.30pm.
The bike was stolen along the footpath/cycle path between Ley Road, Tyldesley and Pen Leach Brook, Leigh.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 2085 of July 25.