£6k bike reported stolen on Wigan borough cycle path

By Alan Weston
Published 29th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
A bicycle worth £6,000 was reported to have been stolen on a Wigan borough footpath.

Police are appealing for information following reports of the theft on Thursday at 1.30pm.

The bike was stolen along the footpath/cycle path between Ley Road, Tyldesley and Pen Leach Brook, Leigh.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 2085 of July 25.