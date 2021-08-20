Puppy sale charges are dropped

Under the terms of the 2006 Animal Welfare Act, anyone putting up animals for sale need first to obtain a licence.

Amy Kelly, 29, of Hope Street, Leigh; and 39-year-old Stacey Bell, of Hillcrest Avenue, Leigh, had been charged with selling puppies as pets without holding a licence (an offence under the Animal Welfare Act), and giving the false impression that the sale was legal - a breach of the 2008 Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Act (which replaced the old Trades Description Act).

But at a new hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, the case against Ms Bell was dropped when no evidence was brought while the offences were withdrawn against Ms Kelly. The costs of the cases will be met by central funds.

Charges dropped