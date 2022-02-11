Railway worker badly hurt in attack by passenger at Wigan Wallgate

Colin Spicer, from Poolstock, was assaulted after asking to see the man’s ticket just before 9pm on Sunday.

His injuries are so severe that it could be five months before he returns to work.

Thousands of pounds have been donated to help support him as he recuperates.

Colin Spicer was badly hurt in the attack

Steven Shaw, trade union RMT’s North West rep, said: “One passenger has tried to exit the station and been trapped behind the barrier. The member of our union simply asked him for a valid ticket to go through the barrier and it escalated from there.

“This fellow ended up with a broken jaw, fractured eye socket and multiple head injuries.

“The police came and he went to Wigan Infirmary. They thought his injuries were so severe they couldn’t deal with it, so he was transferred to Manchester Royal. He will have an operation next week, once the swelling has gone down.”

Colin works for Carlisle Support Services and is only entitled to two weeks’ sick pay, so a fund-raising appeal was set up to support him as he recovers. Nearly £4,000 has been donated so far.

The RMT has been campaigning for recognition by Colin’s employer.

British Transport Police confirmed they were called to the assault on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment to head injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however at this time no arrests have been made.”

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/rail-worker-viciously-attacked-in-course-of-duty