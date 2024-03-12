Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So says a blistering report on HMP/YOI Hindley from His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons although he has expressed sympathy for staff and praised policies in the most trying of circumstances.

Routine drug inspections would find more than half of inmates had taken illegal substances at any one time, accommodation is cramped and dirty, with prisoners bored and confined to their cells for too long, all of which led to the institution simply “not being safe enough."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hindley Prison

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Charlie Taylor’s visit, he says Hindley was facing serious staffing challenges, with one of the worst officer turnover rates in the country, a high number leaving within their first year.

More than 40 per cent of basic grade officers had less than one year’s experience, and 58 per cent had less than two.

Mr Taylor’s report, published today (March 12) said this very inexperienced cohort was managing a “very challenging population, with a high proportion of prisoners having links to organised crime, high levels of violence and self-harm and more than half of prisoners testing positive for illegal drugs during routine drug testing.

"Perhaps unsurprisingly, inspectors found that staff lacked confidence in challenging poor behaviour.”

Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Taylor said today: “Hindley is facing an uphill battle: many prisoners arriving at the jail had an existing drug problem, and a large minority had known links to organised crime, so it’s unsurprising that the prison had a near tsunami of drugs.

"The situation was so bad that mandatory drug testing found more than half of prisoners were on drugs at any one time.

"Combined with the indolence, boredom and frustration created by a really poor regime, and some very inexperienced staff, it is no surprise that the prison just wasn’t safe enough.”

Time out of cell was limited and there weren’t enough activity places for the prison population, the report found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost a third of prisoners were unemployed and 28 per cent were in part-time jobs.

Unemployed prisoners typically had less than three hours a day out of their cells.

The prison’s new and recently implemented daily regime was causing prisoner and staff frustration because employed prisoners did not have enough time for domestic activities, association, and gym.

Accommodation at Hindley was described as cramped and a fifth of prisoners lived in overcrowded conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The showers lacked ventilation and common areas were mouldy and dirty.

The prison, built in the 1960s and extended in the 1980s, was showing its age and needed investment, including to upgrade physical security, which would help reduce the influx of drugs.

But its radical re-build and expansion programme, which includes essential improvements, had been delayed until at least 2027.

Mr Taylor said: “Despite our criticism and the obvious strategic challenges, there was no sense of helplessness at the prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some very good offending behaviour and resettlement work was taking place: the PIPE unit, providing psychological interventions, was impressive, as was the preparedness of leaders to try new ideas and work hard to make improvements.