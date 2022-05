The suspect was said to have been stopped in a blue Peugeot on Westbourne Avenue, Leigh, on Tuesday May 17.

Greater Manchester Police Traffic reported that the driver was alleged to be disqualified from the road until 2024 and had only just come out of jail for the same offence.

The seized Peugeot car