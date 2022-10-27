News you can trust since 1853
Recently released Wigan prisoner now wanted for burglary

Police are trying to track down a Wigan criminal suspected of house-breaking only days after being released from prison.

By Charles Graham
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 4:39pm

Christopher Holden was only let out of jail earlier in October but already police across the borough have been appealing for help in tracing him because he is wanted in connection with a “burglary dwelling.”

The 34-year-old has previoiusly served a custodial sentence for possessing a knife in public.

He is known to have links to the Bolton and Leigh areas.

Anyone who has any information about Holden’s whereabouts is asked to ring police on 0161 856 9189 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.