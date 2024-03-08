Rehab punishment: Wigan man's community sentence for twice breaching non-molestation order
A community punishment has been handed down to a Wigan 33-year-old who twice breached a non-molestation order.
Borough magistrates heard that Christopher Boyle, of no fixed address, had contact with a named female between December 7 and January 12 and again on January 11 in contravention of an order issued by Wigan Family Court last September.
He also admitted to a bail breach last month.
The bench ordered him to complete 30 days’ rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £174.