Rehab punishment: Wigan man's community sentence for twice breaching non-molestation order

A community punishment has been handed down to a Wigan 33-year-old who twice breached a non-molestation order.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Borough magistrates heard that Christopher Boyle, of no fixed address, had contact with a named female between December 7 and January 12 and again on January 11 in contravention of an order issued by Wigan Family Court last September.

He also admitted to a bail breach last month.

Christopher Boyle now has a restraining order against him
The bench ordered him to complete 30 days’ rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £174.

A restraining order was also imposed prohibiting further contact with the female.