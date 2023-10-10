Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the addresses targeted in Shevington belongs to an 85-year-old woman living on her own and is reported to have been terrified by the attack.

The attacks have taken place two evenings running – on Sunday and Monday October 8 and 9 – on Naylor Farm Avenue and The Oval and appear to involve several youngsters.

Janene Davies reported on the Shevy News Facebook page: “At around 9 pm this evening (Monday) a group of three young boys were in Naylor Farm and the Oval throwing eggs at windows.

A general view of The Oval in Shevington where homes were attacked with eggs

"One of their victims was an 85-year-old lady who has been left terrified.

"Apparently the same boys were throwing eggs at windows last night also.

"They have been captured on CCTV on both nights.

"They look to be between 12 and 14 and wearing light grey track suits.

"Keep an eye on elderly and vulnerable people who may have been scared.”

Dave Roberts wrote: “These brats need identifying and putting before the juvenile court along with their parents.”

Malc Haddon wrote: “I was born bred in Shevy 52 years. I can't believe some of the posts that get put on. How times have changed.”

Ms Davies was urged to publish the CCTV so the yobs could be named and shamed. She replied: “Sadly I can’t share the CCTV on here as they are underage and as such it would be illegal.

"However, the elderly lady would like me to take it to the police. Hopefully they will share it with the local schools who should be able to identify them.”

And Kate Grime wrote: “Not just eggs. On Sunday night I think they were having a rotten fruit and veg fight on Church Lane.

"On Monday morning I had tangerines on my drive and bananas and a bell pepper in my garden, paired with the usual trick of banging on mine and my neighbours’ front doors/windows.”

Ms Davies said she was in the Co-op on Monday night and they said they wouldn’t sell eggs to children.

But she added that she had found an empty box of Co-op eggs in the passage running from Gathurst Lane to Naylor Farm Avenue.