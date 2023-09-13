Residents speak of shock after police launch Wigan murder probe
Three men have been arrested in connection with the death at an address in Ince on the evening of Monday September 11.
Police and paramedics were called to the home at around 6.30pm but, sadly, the young man could not be saved.
The circumstances surrounding his death are being treated as suspicious.
Neighbours in the area said they were in disbelief after hearing what had happened.
One, who did not want to be identified, said: “I was really shocked to hear someone had been killed, so close to home.
"Its usually a quiet street.
"I didn’t know the man and hadn’t seen him around much but my heart goes out to his loved ones.”
Another neighbour said: “I wasn’t here on Monday night, I just saw the police car parked up the next morning and a neighbour told me what had happened.
"I couldn’t believe it; it’s quite scary really.”
Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Supt Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan Division said: “We are investigating the circumstances and have three males in custody helping us with our inquiries.
“The investigation is still in its infancy. I want to appeal to anyone present during the late afternoon and evening around the Ince Green Lane and Ince area who may have witnessed the incident or saw something suspicious.
“Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage should contact Wigan CID on 0161 856 3034 or through the independent charity Crimestoppers - anonymously – on 0800 555111.”