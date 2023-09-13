Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death at an address in Ince on the evening of Monday September 11.

Police and paramedics were called to the home at around 6.30pm but, sadly, the young man could not be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The circumstances surrounding his death are being treated as suspicious.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police outside a house on Ince Green Lane

Neighbours in the area said they were in disbelief after hearing what had happened.

One, who did not want to be identified, said: “I was really shocked to hear someone had been killed, so close to home.

"Its usually a quiet street.

"I didn’t know the man and hadn’t seen him around much but my heart goes out to his loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another neighbour said: “I wasn’t here on Monday night, I just saw the police car parked up the next morning and a neighbour told me what had happened.

"I couldn’t believe it; it’s quite scary really.”

Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Supt Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan Division said: “We are investigating the circumstances and have three males in custody helping us with our inquiries.

“The investigation is still in its infancy. I want to appeal to anyone present during the late afternoon and evening around the Ince Green Lane and Ince area who may have witnessed the incident or saw something suspicious.