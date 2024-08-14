Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan 34-year-old has been hit with a three-year restraining order and made the subject of an electronically tagged curfew after admitting to terrorising two women.

Michael Leather, of Monroe Close, Hawkley Hall, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court to admit stalking two named females between April 28 and June 23 last year by putting them in fear of violence.

The curfew, which requires him to sleep at his home address and not leave the house between 8am and 8pm, lasts for 28 days.

A restraining order prevents him from contacting his ex, except through solicitors, until August 2027 and he is also barred from Boswell Place for the same period.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leather must also pay £199 to victim services and the courts.