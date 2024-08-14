Restraining order and tag for self-confessed Wigan stalker
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan 34-year-old has been hit with a three-year restraining order and made the subject of an electronically tagged curfew after admitting to terrorising two women.
Michael Leather, of Monroe Close, Hawkley Hall, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court to admit stalking two named females between April 28 and June 23 last year by putting them in fear of violence.
The curfew, which requires him to sleep at his home address and not leave the house between 8am and 8pm, lasts for 28 days.