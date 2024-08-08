Restraining order breaches land Wigan man jail time
Jail time has been imposed on a Wigan man with a "flagrant disregard for court orders."
Paul Billington, 28, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to admit to two breaches of a restraining order preventing him from contacting a named woman over a two-week period in July, the order having been imposed by a Bolton Crown Court judge in June last year.
He was given a 16-week custodial term.