Restraining order for Wigan man who admitted assaulting woman
A Wigan man has been banned from contacting a woman for two years after he admitted assaulting her.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joshua Thomason, 22, of New Street, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her on September 4.
Wigan justices imposed an 18-month community order, with a 33-day programme, 35 days of rehabilitation activities and a £120 fine.
He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.