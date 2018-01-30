RL star awaits fate over assaults

A former England rugby league international has pleaded guilty to assault charges after a violent confrontation which left a borough police officer with a broken wrist.



Scott Moore, 30, was arrested back in October 2016 after a motoring incident involving a Mercedes sports car, which ended in the Arrow Street area of Leigh.

Police detained a suspect after what was described as a "significant struggle", just before 4am on Friday, October 16.

And the force later confirmed that a taser had been deployed during the episode, which led to a man’s needing hospital treatment.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman also said an officer had suffered a broken wrist during the incident which was witnessed by several residents and caused a social media stir.

Moore, of Ranworth Drive, Lowton, who was then playing for Wakefield Trinity Wildcats, was later charged with dangerous driving, possession of a prohibited weapon, two offences of assault with intent to resist apprehension and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He had denied the dangerous driving and assault charges and was due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court.

But lawyers representing St Helens-born Moore, who last played for Bradford Bulls in rugby league’s third tier before being released at the end of last season, asked for the case to be relisted for a fresh hearing.

The former St Helens and North Queensland Cowboys hooker then pleaded guilty to the two charges of assault with intent to resist apprehension and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The dangerous driving and prohibited weapons offences were ordered to lie on the file by a crown court judge.

Moore, who is now a free agent, was remanded on bail and will be sentenced at the Bolton court on Tuesday March 6.

Two further charges - of failing to stop after an accident and having no insurance - will also be dealt with on that occasion.

Moore also had professional rugby league spells with London, Castleford, Widnes and Huddersfield. His two England appearances came versus France in 2009, the same year he was named in Super League’s Dream Team.

Moore was something of a teenaged prodigy, making his debut for St Helens at the tender age of 16. But his career has been dogged controversy and misbehaviour issues. He was suspended by Widnes Vikings in 2012 for a breach of club discipline and released two months later.