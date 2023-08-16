Borough magistrates heard that 32-year-old David Peet, of Grange Road, Ashton, gave a reading of 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath when stopped by police on Nicol Mere Road on February 22. The limit is 35 micrograms.

His vehicle wasn't insured at the time either.

After pleading guilty to both the drink-driving and insurance charges, Peet was disqualified from driving for 28 months although this can be reduced to 28 weeks if he successfully completes a state-approved course for drink-drivers.