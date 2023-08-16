Road ban and community punishment for Wigan drink-driver almost three times the limit
A Wigan motorist has been banned from the road after being caught at the wheel when almost three times the drink-drive limit.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Borough magistrates heard that 32-year-old David Peet, of Grange Road, Ashton, gave a reading of 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath when stopped by police on Nicol Mere Road on February 22. The limit is 35 micrograms.
His vehicle wasn't insured at the time either.
After pleading guilty to both the drink-driving and insurance charges, Peet was disqualified from driving for 28 months although this can be reduced to 28 weeks if he successfully completes a state-approved course for drink-drivers.
He must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work plus 10 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £199 to the court in costs and victim services.