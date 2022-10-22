Road ban-flouting driver caught with illegal drugs
Sentence will be handed down to a 54-year-old Wigan driver next month after he confessed to being at the wheel while banned and possessing a banned drug.
By Charles Graham
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Oct 2022, 12:43pm
Borough justices heard that David Porter, of Rose Street, Ince, was caught driving a Mercedes near his home on August 26 when he had been disqualified from the road and was found to have cocaine on him.
He will learn his fate on November 16 and in the meantime is on bail conditional that he sleeps at his home each night.