Road ban for Wigan motorist almost twice over drink-drive limit
A Wigan man caught drink-driving has been banned from getting behind the wheel.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jason Rawsterne, 46, of Downall Green Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty to driving on Moor Road, Orrell, on November 28 while over the limit.
He had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mcg.
He also admitted being in possession of class C drug cannabis the same day.
Rawsterne was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £311.
He must also pay a £124 victim surcharge and £85 costs.