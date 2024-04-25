Road ban for Wigan motorist who took cocaine and cannabis

A Wigan motorist caught driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis has been banned from the road for 16 months.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Martin Choppen, 45, of Bank Street, Platt Bridge, was found to be over the limit for the illegal substances when police stopped his Volkswagen Tiguan on Highfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley, on August 10 last year.