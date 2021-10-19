Robber who tried to hijack a broken-down car is jailed

A court heard Karl Hughes also attempted at knifepoint to get a passenger in the stricken vehicle to start it up, only to learn that his victim didn’t know how to drive.

The 35-year-old of West Bank Street, Atherton, had initially denied committing the crimes way back on November 17 2018, but before the issues could go to trial he changed his pleas and was given a total of 27 months in prison.

Bolton Crown Court

The Bolton Crown Court hearing was told that the Nissan Micra had broken down on Gadbury Fold, Atherton, and while the driver went off for breakdown help, he left passenger Michael Lloyd, waiting in the passenger seat.

It was at this point that Hughes turned up and tried to steal the vehicle, with limited success. He eventually abandoned the damaged car close to where he had found it.

Hughes pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle-taking, possession of a knife and affray.