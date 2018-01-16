Robbers steal cash and cigarettes from Wigan petrol station

An appeal for witnesses has been issued after staff at a Wigan petrol station were robbed last night.



Police say two men went into the Esso garage, in Woodhouse Lane, between 9pm and 9.10pm.

The pair escaped with a quantity of cash and cigarettes but it is not known in which direction they ran.

A Greater Manchester spokesman said no weapons were believed to be involved.

An ambulance was called, to attend to one of the counter staff, but no-one is thought to have been hurt.

People who are able to provide any assistance are being asked to call police on the non-emergency number, 101, or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.