Rogue trader warning after worrying Wigan incident

Wiganers are being urged to watch out for rogue traders after a worrying incident at a borough home.

Residents in the borough are being urged to use a council service to avoid falling victim to traders offering work on their doorstep.

Wigan Council’s Trading Standards team was recently made aware of an incident on Poolstock Lane where uninvited traders travelling from outside the borough jet-washed the driveway of a resident, before demanding more money than the agreed price.

It is believed that the trader had been knocking door-to-door touting for work.

The team says it is concerned that there may be other similar victims of house repairs who did not come forward. It says services can often be poor quality and overpriced and with no comeback if things go wrong.

Trading Standards is strongly urging residents to refer to the council’s Good Trader Scheme, with its local member traders committed to treating customers honestly and fairly.

Paul Barton, Wigan Council’s director for environment, said: “Residents should never feel pressured into agreeing to work being completed from an univited ‘cold caller’.

“We would always advise people to use the Wigan Council’s Good Trader Scheme where you can find plenty of local reputable tradespeople that have been verified by Trading Standards and have assurance that the job will be done properly and fairly.”

“The scheme’s website provides residents with over 180 local businesses to choose from, whose members have agreed to a code of practice to deal fairly and honestly with their customers.”

Anyone concerned about rogue traders or cold callers should call Trading Standards on 03454 040506.

To find a “Good Trader” go to www.wigan.gov.uk/Resident/Consumer-Advice/Good-Trader-Scheme.asp