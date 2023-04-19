RSPCA's fears for health of emaciated dog as video is shown of it being walked in Wigan

Members of the public contacted the animal welfare charity after the dog was seen being walked near the Ninja Warrior UK adventure park in Stadium Way, Wigan, at about 1.50pm on Sunday April 9.

Looking visibly underweight, the dog was on a lead and witnesses have described the animal as looking “unhappy” and “quite scared”.

The dog being walked on Stadium Way

RSPCA animal rescue officer Daniel Tomlinson, who is investigating the incident, said: “We’re extremely concerned about this dog’s welfare and I’m very keen to trace the owner so we can establish how and why the animal is in such an emaciated condition and what veterinary treatment or advice may have been sought.

“People were rightly alarmed when they saw the dog out and about and we’d like to thank them for getting in touch with us. We’d appeal to anyone who recognises the dog or knows of the animal’s whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Members of the public can contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.