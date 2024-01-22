A transport chief has blasted saboteurs who have sawn down four speed cameras in Wigan, saying that it will cost the poor taxpayer £100,000 to fund their replacements.

Transport for Greater Manchester’s (TfGM) head of highways, Peter Boulton, was speaking after yet another act of sabotage on newly installed two-way safety cameras around the town and its suburbs.

The latest attack, on Whelley, took place on a wintry evening with treacherous conditions for motorists and the severed camera pole collapsed into the carriageway, creating an extra hazard for motorists.

Previous acts of criminal damage have taken place on cameras on Wallgate, Spring Road in Orrell, and on Warrington Road.

The felled speed camera at Whelley which fell dangerously into the road

The Orrell attack was caught on a local CCTV camera and the Warrington Road incident was witnessed, with an onlooker telling police that two men had been involved and were using an angle grinder.

Subsequently a 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Security is being tightened to prevent further criminal acts and the bill so far is already into six figures.

And Mr Boulton said: “We strongly condemn the irresponsible actions of those who have vandalised four spot speed safety cameras which have recently been upgraded in Wigan.

"These cameras are used to stop people speeding, reduce collisions and make our roads safer for everyone that uses them.

“Replacing these cameras will cost in excess of £100,000, and unfortunately local taxpayers will be footing the bill.

“Speeding is a cause in most fatal collisions and in Wigan alone 57 people have been needlessly killed or seriously injured between 2020 and 2022 as a result of speeding.

“It is beyond reckless for these people to vandalise these spot speed safety cameras, and I would urge them to consider the potential consequences of there being one less camera on our roads and how they would feel if the next person killed by someone speeding is a friend, relative or loved one.”

It was only last autumn that it was announced that TfGM had signed a contract with Jenoptik UK to upgrade many cameras across the region, including several sites in Wigan.

The state-of-the-art technology can catch motorists speeding in both directions at the same time without the need for road markings and there is no flash either.

The camera in Whelley was only installed a few weeks ago, its predecessor having been out of action for months due to either an accident or another act of criminal damage.

And while some keyboard warriors have praised the acts of vandalism, locals in Whelley have been far from happy.

One said: “Whoever is doing this probably thinks they are doing motorists a favour. In fact I’ve seen some idiots of social media, who clearly have a problem with authority and measures that are meant to protect other people’s lives, championing the saboteurs as some kind of Robin Hood figures.

"I’m sure people who have lost loved ones to speeding motorists don’t see it that way. Those cameras are there for a reason.”

TfGM has asked that it also be pointed out that if people are caught speeding and pay the fine, this money goes to central government and is not spent locally.