Scale of vile animal cruelty revealed

The dove killed by a crossbow bolt

As part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, RSPCA data showed that wild mammals and birds bore the brunt of the abuse across a five-year period from 2016 to 2020.

The number of cruelty incidents relating to wild mammals totalled 4,383, with wild birds persecuted in even greater numbers, at 5,049. The figures also reveal that deliberate cruelty to wildlife is its highest during the summer months. Last year (2020), 376 wild animals were reported to have been intentionally harmed across the lockdown months of June to August alone.

In 2020, Greater Manchester, with 35 cases, was fourth worst in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA Head of Wildlife Adam Grogan said: “We say we’re a nation of animal-lovers and yet every year, we see wild animals in our wildlife centres and animal hospitals that have been badly injured or killed by being beaten, mutilated, poisoned, or shot for ‘fun’.

“Our data shows that reports of cruelty to wildlife surged over last summer. Police forces reported a rise in anti-social behaviour during that first lockdown, when pressures and frustrations may have led to more of this type of crime, leading to some seeking ‘entertainment’ through these sorts of barbaric incidents involving wildlife.”

The RSPCA’s inspectors see first-hand the suffering inflicted by criminals on animals through wildlife crime such as airgun and crossbow shooting, badger baiting, dog fighting, illegal hunting with dogs including hare coursing and trapping birds. They have dealt with some particularly distressing incidents in recent months, including:

A hedgehog stoned to death in Nottinghamshire;

A collared dove shot with a crossbow in Greater Manchester;

A lurcher-type dogs being encouraged to chase down hares in Cambridgeshire;

A gull being repeatedly kicked outside a supermarket in Middlesbrough;

A foxes being deliberately trapped and kept (bagged) then let loose to be hunted by dogs in Kent;

Dogs encouraged to hunt down and attack deer in Bury;

A bat roost sprayed with chemicals until the bats died in Northampton;

A swan shot six times in Wrexham.

Mr Grogan added: “There is no place for cruelty to animals in today’s society and we urge anyone who spots anything suspicious when out and about or sees anything online to report it to either the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 1234 999, Crimestoppers or their local police force.”