GMP were originally called to the Marsh Green bungalow on Wednesday, April 10, with human remains of a baby being discovered two days later on Friday.

Since then, the investigation has seen many force resources come together to understand the circumstances of how the human remains came to be there.

Flowers and toys create a shrine outside the bungalow on Marsh Green

Police moved to reassure people by saying that the reopening of scenes was often standard procedure, particularly during complex investigations. Officers and forensic experts were there to conduct further enquiries as part of the continuing investigation.

It is still being treated as an isolated incident, and officers do not believe there are remains belonging to other parties.

The five people originally arrested remain on police bail at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector John Davies, who is leading the investigation, said: “This continues to be an upsetting incident and unlike anything I have come across during my policing career so far.

“Officers and forensic experts are back today at Marsh Green and could be there for some time. This is to conduct further enquiries which will ultimately assist my investigation and I hope to get us closer to finding out the full circumstances.

“I want to be clear, as to dispel any speculation, we do not believe there are remains belonging to any other parties at this property. It is being treated as an isolated incident.

“I understand that seeing officers back at this property may cause concern, and anyone who feels that way is welcome to speak to those at the scene. You will be listened to, and I hope reassured that this is just about us being as thorough as is possible.

“Me and my team are determined to get to the bottom of what has happened here, but as processes and enquiries are still ongoing, are continuing to keep an open mind.”

