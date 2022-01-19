Scotch-swigging trucker is banned after Wigan borough crash

Magistrates heard that Kevin Watson came a cropper when he lost control of his HGV in Leigh.

The tractor unit hit the kerb and his trailer became unhitched.

Police arrived at the scene and breathalysed the driver who gave a reading of 75 microgrammes in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Watson's lorry after the crash

The hearing was told that he had been sipping whisky while on his long-distance journey.

Appearing before Wigan justices, Watson was disqualified from driving for 16 months and has £350 to pay in fines and court fees.