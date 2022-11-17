Scrambler bike snatched during late night ram raid on a Wigan industrial unit

A van was caught on CCTV reversing into shutters at auto design firm Seatskinz UK at the Tower Enterprise Park on Great George Street, at 11pm on Tuesday November 15.

Taken was a red and purple Yamaha 250F motocross bike contstructed in 2021 which could be worth several thousands pounds.

The stolen Yamaha bike

A picture of the two-wheeler was later posted on the company’s Facebook page saying: “Unit was raided at 11pm last night. Make this too hot to handle.”

Boss Pete Hampson asked that anyone knowing of the motorbike’s whereabouts could contact him.

Wigan Today contacted Seatskinz, which specialises in individualising vehicles, including personalising car seats, for further details but at the time of publication, no-one had responded.