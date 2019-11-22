Search for red-faced robber who asked nurse for drugs

Police are appealing for help to find a robber who targeted a district nurse - and they say he will literally be red-faced for several days.

The nurse was doing her usual rounds on May Street, Golborne, when a man asked her for drugs at around 8.30am on Monday.

A post on Greater Manchester Police's Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page said: "The nurse pointed out that they don't carry drugs and that they are left at the patients home addresses.

"The offender then asked for her sharps box which contained dirty needles telling her he had a knife. A knife was not seen but as the suspect had his right hand in his pocket she rightly feared for her safety and gave the box to him.

"She made her way to her nearby car and was followed by the male so she discharged a red spray dye to his face and upper body."

The man fled along May Street, towards Poplar Street.

He was described as being white, in his 30s, very slim and gaunt-looking, with short, dark hair.

He wore a ribbed black puffer jacket, dirty blue jeans and black trainers.

Police continued: "The dye is difficult to remove so he will have a red face for several days at least."

Anyone with information about the incident, including the identity of the robber, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.